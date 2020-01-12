Naga Patrick Lipudi. Photo: Mogale City website

Johannesburg - The African National Congress in Gauteng has expressed sadness at the death of Mogale City local municipality mayor Naga Patrick Lipudi, 59. The news of his sudden death in the early hours of Sunday following a short illness had "dealt a cruel blow" to Lipudi’s family, friends, and comrades, the ANC said in a statement.

The party sent its heartfelt condolences to the Lipudi family, especially his wife and their children. "Our prayers and thoughts are with you during this difficult period."

Lipudi was an "unassuming and humble person who was a true servant of the people". He carried assignments given to him during various deployments by the ANC with "dedication and unquestionable commitment".

As a long-standing member of the ANC he previously served in the West Rand regional executive committee and was one of the longest serving regional secretaries. He was also elected to the provincial executive committee of the ANC in Gauteng.