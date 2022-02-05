ANC gearing up for provincial conferences

Johannesburg - ANC leadership in the provinces are heeding the call by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to hold their provincial conferences by March this year. Provinces who are yet to have their conferences – including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal – are this weekend holding their provincial executive committee (PEC) lekgotla.

There are some provinces, such as Limpopo, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, which have hosted a number of regional conferences. ANC provincial spokesperson in KZN, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, said the ANC in the province will hold their PEC lekgotla on Sunday and on Monday. Ntombela said the PEC lekgotla will include the ANC’s alliance partners, ANC deployees, national, provincial and local governments, as well as strategic sectors in society, including business, civil society and religious and traditional leaders.

“At this stage we do not know the contestants for provincial leadership because they are nominated by branches, which is a process that has not started. KZN will probably hold their provincial conference at the end of July,” said Ntombela. ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise said they are currently busy with a lekgotla, and only then would conference dates be finalised. On January 20, IOL reported that ANC headquarters at Luthuli House had directed the ANC in Gauteng to look for an earlier date to host its eagerly awaited elective provincial conference, which was initially mooted for June.