ANC gears up for its 110th anniversary on January 8 with an array of activities in Limpopo

Polokwane – The ANC has outlined its array of activities to take place over the next coming days as part of its 110th anniversary celebrations. The party’s officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, are hosting different activities in all districts of the province.

Activities began on Wednesday in preparation for the main event to be held on Saturday where Ramaphosa is set to deliver the party's statement at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. Some of the activities scheduled to take place include a gala dinner which will be hosted by the party on Friday night where seats at Ramaphosa’s table will cost R1.2 million. Another event is the Presidential Golf Day at Euphoria Golf Hotel at a cost of R350 000 per person to play the sport with the president.

Addressing the media on Thursday at the party’s provincial headquarters at Frans Mohlala House at Limpopo’s capital, head of organising and campaigns, Nomvula Mokonyane said the party was ready to host the event after it was cancelled last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. She said: “The ANC will celebrate this upcoming anniversary under strict Covid-19 regulations ensuring that each and every person who will be physically attending the event is accredited and we'll be within the numbers for outdoor gatherings under the Disaster Management Act. “An array of programmes are currently unfolding to reach out to communities and sectors throughout the Limpopo province as part of the preparations.”

Mokonyane, who is in charge of the event, also added that the main event would be preceded by build-up activities. “Officials are already on the ground, visiting royal houses in the province, meeting with communities, the religious leaders and many other sectors of society,” she said. Other highlights of the build-up activities include the Lilian Ngoyi memorial lecture spearheaded by the ANC Women’s League and the Peter Mokaba Memorial events spearheaded by the ANC Youth League.

Ngoyi was the first president of the ANC Women’s League, while Mokaba was president of the Youth League. When asked how the event would be funded, with the party’s financial woes and assertions that the event would be funded by, among others, VBS accused Danny Msiza, Mokonyane dismissed the allegations, saying the party was not funded by individuals. [email protected]