ANC gears up for provincial conference in North West

Johannesburg - The ANC in the North West plans to have its provincial conference by the end of March. This is one of the provinces that over the years has been affected by factionalism.

ANC North West provincial spokesperson Kenny Morolong said the conference was due later this month, but had been shifted to next month. “The initial date was February 18 to 20, 2022. The delay has been due to circumstances totally beyond the control of the ANC Interim Provincial Committee (IPC),” said Morolong. “At the moment branches of the ANC are convening pre-branch biennial general meetings in order to allow members to verify their membership status. Following the pre-BBGM’s, branches will convene branch biennial general Meetings at which they will nominate delegates for Provincial Conference and their preferred leaders,” he said.

The ANC National Working Committee (NWC) set a deadline for all outstanding regional and provincial conferences to be finalised by the end of March. A source close to the ANC leadership told IOL News that there were two challenges, the staff strike at Luthuli House over salaries, and some members who don’t want the conference to go ahead out of fear they’d lose their positions. “We do not have a QR code. Remember once delegates register then their identity documents and membership cards have to be scanned (scan linked to national office). Staff members at Luthuli House are on strike,” said the source.