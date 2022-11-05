ANC Gert Sibande regional deputy chairperson gunned down by assailants at a petrol station

Johannesburg - A prominent political figure and ANC Gert Sibande regional deputy chairperson Muzi Manyathi was gunned down at a petrol station in Piet Retief on Friday evening around 6.30pm. According to reports shared by police Colonel Donald Mdhluli, two suspects travelling in a Mercedes-Benz with registration number plates: XTN559GP, were seen suspiciously moving from one petrol station to the next without filling up their car.

Story continues below Advertisement

Upon arrival at the petrol station where Manyathi, 41, was doing purchases, one of the male suspects in the Mercedes-Benz got out and began to fire multiple shots at Manyathi at a close range before jumping back in the car and fleeing the scene. “The police at Piet Retief as well as the paramedics were notified about the said incident, however, Manyathi was unfortunately certified dead at the scene. A murder case is being investigated.” said Mdhluli. The vehicle that the suspects were using was later found abandoned next to a dam.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the number plates on the vehicle seemed not to be authentic and it was discovered that the said car was reported stolen in April this year in Brakpan in the Gauteng Province. “The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has since assembled a team of experts in the field of investigation to probe the case,” he said. Manamela has strongly condemned the fatal shooting of Manyathi and vowed that police will not rest until the perpetrators have been found and arrested so that justice is served for the victim's family, adding: "We trust that the team will swiftly make a breakthrough".

Story continues below Advertisement

The ANC in Mpumalanga has also released a statement calling for the swift arrest of the perpetrators. “We are calling on all ANC members to exercise restraint and allow the law enforcement agencies to perform their duties without any hindrances. “We demand justice for Cde Muzi Manyathi and with humility, we send our deepest heartfelt condolences to the Manyathi family. Our prayers are with them in this difficult time of grief and mourning. We want to send a strong message that our revolution cannot be derailed by cowards, senseless and barbaric people who are killing our members and leaders,” it said in a statement.

Story continues below Advertisement