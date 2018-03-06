Cape Town - The African National Congress (ANC) and various government departments on Tuesday extended condolences to the family of ANC member of parliament and chairperson of the portfolio committee on Labour, Fezeka Loliwe, who died in a car crash on Monday.

Loliwe died on Monday following a motor vehicle accident while on her way from her parliamentary constituency office in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Loliwe family, and her dear friends,” the office of ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said in a statement.

Member of the portfolio committee on labour, Sharome van Schalkwyk, described the loss of the committee chairperson just when the committee needed her most as the most discouraging news.

“It was with shock that we learned of Fez’s passing when we expected to tap from her leadership depth and skill. She was the engine of the committee and the kind of leader who saw value in each and every member of the committee. The committee is poorer without this leader of the working class,” Van Schalkwyk said.

Minister of Labour Mildred Oliphant, and deputy minister Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa, department director-general Thobile Lamati and the department all said they were saddened by the death Loliwe's death, describing her as a leading politician, and a dedicated and selfless activist for the rights of workers in the country.

“The entire Department of Labour community wishes to send its condolences to the Loliwe family,” a statement said.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) also expressed condolences to the affected family, friends, relatives and colleagues. "As the commission, we mourn her death and celebrate the life of a proponent of gender equality who was not afraid to speak her mind on issues of patriarchy and gender stereotypes,” said Lulama Nare, chairperson of the commission for gender equality.

“We say your memory and what you laboured for will be your legacy. We shall never forget the footprints you left behind and the seamless effort in ensuring that gender equality is a reality in this country”, Nare added.

The death of Loliwe brings to five the number of MPs who have died in the last few months through various causes.

