A view of the city from Constitution Street in District Six. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape has urged the national human settlements department to transfer the responsibly for land restitution to the Western Cape government to expedite the restitution of land to former residents of District Six in Cape Town.



The African National Congress in the Western Cape’s "claims that the Democratic Alliance uses District Six as a political tactic ultimately diverts attention away from recognising the rights of District Six land claimants", DA MPL and provincial standing committee on human settlements chairman Matlhodi Maseko said in a statement. Over 1000 residents had been waiting to move home for 40 years. "Our people can no longer wait," Maseko said.

"We urge the national department to transfer the responsibly of land restitution to the completely capable and willing DA-led government. We want to see sustainable implementation of land restitution and for justice to prevail."

To date, the national government had failed to allocate a budget for realising land restitution in District Six. They could not celebrate the mandate for land restitution or land reform when the interests of District Six had been stuck in the planning phase.

"I will be writing to the national Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to determine why the department has protracted budgetary provisions and halted progress for 21 years. The ANC’s regional secretary quickly responded to the DA’s plan, yet it took the party years to recognise the interests of District Six.

"The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape will not allow unsubstantiated accusations to delay plans for advancing social and economic justice. We believe in an open opportunity society. We will ensure that the rights of District Six claimants are recognised as we build One South Africa for All," Maseko said.

