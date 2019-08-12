City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The ANC in Joburg used the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Memorial Lecture on Sunday to reiterate its commitment to ousting city mayor Herman Mashaba in the coming week. The party has already filed a motion of no confidence in Mashaba, which is scheduled for August 22.

Speaking in Soweto on Sunday, ANC regional secretary Dada Morero said the party was disheartened by Mashaba’s accusations that the previous ANC administration had looted the city’s coffers.

“They have been accusing us of stealing. They say that we looted R33billion from the city within five years. If that was the case, I wouldn’t be here,” Morero said.

Morero further accused Mashaba of allowing the EFF to steal from the municipality through tender kickbacks in exchange for their support for the DA caucus.

“They are tsotsis. We must not hide that the EFF is stealing from this municipality. Once we are in power we will produce the evidence,” he said.

Morero said that Mashaba’s administration had failed to deliver concrete services, including housing, since it took the helm in 2016.

“The last houses which were built in Joburg are those that were approved by our budgets. In their budgets, they have not built a single house. They even took away water.

Everybody here in Joburg qualified for six kilolitres of water, and now you have to go and sign and prove that you are indigent,” he said.

With only 122 seats of the 270, it remains unclear how the ANC hopes to secure a majority vote of 136 councillors for the motion to succeed.

Speaking of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, regional executive member Matshidiso Mfikoe said the Struggle icon had represented something that the oppressed could not have done without it in executing their Struggle towards the defeat of apartheid.

“She is one of those who ensured the survival of the liberation movement at a time when it appeared that all odds were stacked heavily against it,” Mfikoe said.

Mfikoe said the ANC had a duty to reclaim control of the city from the DA in honour of Madikizela-Mandela, which she described as a challenge for the party.

“They have cancelled all programmes meant to economically empower our people, especially youth in our townships. They have taken away the free water we have given to the people, stopped the Corridors of Freedom, a programme aimed at correcting the apartheid spatial planning and bringing our people closer to economic activity,” she said.

She also tore into Mashaba, stating he was moulded by apartheid forces.

Political Bureau