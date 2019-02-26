Nompumelelo Mhlongo and Asanda Fihla eagerly awaiting to be addressed by president Cyril Ramaphosa at the Lesedi Shopping Complex in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Lindi Masinga/ANA

Johannesburg - Hundreds of African National Congress (ANC) members gathered at Lesedi Shopping complex in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday afternoon, to hear party president Cyril Ramaphosa speak. Two women who were dancing in front of the crowd said they have come to encourage other young people to vote for the ANC in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking in Xhosa, 28-year-old Asanda Fihla said: "We don't want the ANC to be killed by the whites after what they put us through in the past. We support the ANC and want other youth to vote for the ANC. We learn for free because of the ANC. We now have access to places where our grandparents weren't allowed."

Her friend, 38-year-old Nompumelelo Mhlongo added: "We ask our mayor Mzwandile Masina to build schools and a university and assist with job creation and drugs. We want other cities to support the ANC just like Ekurhuleni has and not give up hope. We hope that our wishes will be fulfilled as the youth."

Both women said they have been residents of Ekurhuleni for over 10 years and will not stop supporting the ANC.

Ramaphosa is expected to do a door-to-door visit at a few homes in the area before addressing the crowd. Around 1000 people have gathered by 3pm with more trickling in groups.

African News Agency (ANA)