Durban - The ANC has paid tribute to recently departed musician Steve Fataar, describing him as a legendary musician who used his art to unite all races during the deeply polarised period of the 1970s and defy the deeply divisive apartheid regime. Fataar, a prominent Durbanite and anti-aparthied musician, died aged 76 on the early hours of Saturday after performing at popular music joint, Zacks in Durban.

In a statement issued on Sunday morning as tributes continued to pour for the musician, the ANC said Fataar was well-known for playing at various concerts and events with his band, The Flames - known for its old time hit, For Your Precious Love.

“The late Fataar belongs to a generation of activists who used music to cut across the racial divide and forged a non-racial and a united South Africa in the 70's at the height of the apartheid regime and it was not easy to openly organise even cultural events across racial lines. We extend our heartfelt condolences and deep our revolutionary banner in honor of this fallen music legend. To his family and friends, we say their loss is our loss,” the party said in the statement.

By Sunday, it was not known when and where Fataar would be laid to rest and whether he would get some sort of a state funded and special funeral.