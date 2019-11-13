Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is carried by supporters during a rally. Picture: AP Photo/Nelson Antoine

Johannesburg - The African National Congress on Wednesday welcomed the release of former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from prison. This was after the Supreme Court of Brazil ordered his release until all available appeal processes had been exhausted. Lula was jailed in April last year after being convicted for corruption and money laundering.

On Wednesday the ANC applauded the Supreme Court ruling, saying it upheld the rule of law and maintained the independence and integrity of the judiciary.

"We reaffirm our support for comrade President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his progressive allies and the ideals for radical economic transformation that we jointly stand for. As a revolutionary movement, we are committed to the full liberation of our people, which also includes economic liberation, in the spirit of international solidarity," it said.

It praised Lula for what it called his commitment to the cause of the struggle of the poor and his extraordinary track record to improve the living standards of the people of the country.