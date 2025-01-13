'ANC has destroyed the hopes of all Born Frees'

The African National Congress (ANC), has been criticised for "destroying the hopes of all Born Frees" and for lacking "willingness" to run the country. Reflecting on the ANC's failures and successes, political analyst Sandile Swana said during the SABC interview on Friday that the ANC did not commit to leading the country, adding that listening to the party was a “waste of time”.

Swana said that the ANC had no skill to resuscitate the country and stated that the party was dead. “The ANC has destroyed the born frees, they (ANC) don’t have the skill to run the country, they don’t have the expertise nor the willingness and commitment to run the ANC. To listen to them is just a waste of time. "The ANC is finished, the ANC is in the dustbin of history, especially if they continue to keep people like Mbalula, Cyril Ramaphosa and all other useless people who are there… it’s deadwood."

Asked what he made of former President Jacob Zuma’s letter to the ANC demanding to be reinstated, he said: “Both have destroyed South Africa, one running the Nkandla faction and the other running the Phala Phala faction, are saying that they can resuscitate and revive the ANC of Albert Luthuli and Oliver Tambo, when we know for sure that when we look at the Stats SA, IEC, reports Human Sciences Reserves Council, it is clear that these people have got no skill, no capacity to resuscitate anything in South Africa.” The ANC 113th birthday celebration was held in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, where almost all party leaders, hoping to revive the party in the Western Cape, painted the streets in their party colours. Unfortunately for the party, the voters have continued to snub the party at elections, particularly in the province.

Over the last three decades, the party enjoyed two-thirds majority votes countrywide, except for the Western Cape. In what some say was a sign of conceding defeat and a reflection of its support in the Western Cape, the ANC, for the first time, celebrated its birthday in a far smaller stadium with a seating capacity of 2,000 people. At the May 29 elections, the ANC managed to get 40% of the vote at the national elections, forcing it to make a coalition deal with some parties to form the Government of National Unity (GNU).