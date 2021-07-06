ANC has no say on Zuma prison sentence – Duarte

The ANC will not comment on former president Jacob Zuma's 15- month prison sentence, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says. Duarte said the party wished Zuma a "successful" court application.

Last week, the Constitutional Court sentenced the former president to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. This was based on his refusal to appear before the Zondo commission. Zuma has approached the High Court to have his prison sentence suspended, pending a Constitutional Court rescission application that is due to be heard next week Monday. The apex court had given Zuma five days to hand himself over to serve his sentence.

On Monday, the ANC held a special NEC meeting to discuss developments in KwaZulu- Natal where hundreds of Zuma's supporters gathered outside his Nkandla home. They said they were there to protect him against arrest. On Tuesday, Duarte said the ANC would not comment on Zuma's prison sentence. She reiterated that the ANC reaffirmed its support of the judiciary and the rule of law. "No one wants to go to jail. The former president is exploring every legal avenue available to remove or reduce the sentence that has been put on him.

’’We respect the rule of law and believe the judiciary must be left to do its work. We do not believe we have any say. We hope his court application will be successful," she. Duarte said Zuma remained a member of the ANC NEC. The ANC has yet to engage Zuma on the gathering outside his home. Duarte said the party would do so.