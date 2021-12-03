ANC hauls 13 councillors over the coals for voting in opposition mayors

Cape Town – The ANC has taken a tough stance against its councillors in Mpumalanga who voted for opposition mayors and mayors not approved by the party in three different municipalities. In Mkhondo the ANC voted for an independent candidate to be mayor while in Nkomazi ANC councillors voted for members of other parties to serve as mayor, speaker and chief whip.

In Thaba Tshweu the ANC councillors voted for members of other parties to lead the council. ANC acting provincial secretary in Mpumalanga Lindiwe Ntshalintshali said on Friday they would take action against the 13 councillors in the three municipalities. She said in Mkhondo there were six ANC councillors responsible for the voting in of independent candidate Mthokozisi Simelane as mayor.

In Nkomazi another six councillors voted for different ANC candidates to serve as mayor, chief whip and speaker in contrast to the candidates put forward by the ANC. In Thaba Tshweu there was one councillor involved in voting for the wrong candidates. Ntshalintshali said they expected the ANC councillors implicated in this to respond by today against the accusations against them. They were given 48 hours to respond.