ANC heavyweights Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki hit campaign trails

The ANC has yet again unleashed another veteran, former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe who will lead the party’s campaign trail, ahead of the elections. He joins the likes of former president Thabo Mbeki and other former leaders of the ANC.

Mbeki campaigned at Jabulani Mall in Soweto last week. Motlanthe will kick off his campaign trail on Friday in Soweto and will proceed to Ekurhuleni on Saturday. This is as the ruling party is beefing and ramping up its campaign before the elections. Unleashing party veterans is part of the ANC's strategy to remain in power.

These are some of the final days and stages or rather last kick of a dying horse as the ANC is going all out to emerge victorious in the polls. The 2024 national and provincial elections will be held on May 29. Last Thursday, Mbeki made his comeback on the campaign trail years later to ensure that the ANC secured a decisive victory and continued to govern the nation.

He led the party’s campaign trail at Jabulani Mall in Soweto where he promised people that his party will deliver on its pledges. Meanwhile, on their sleeves, the ANC is expected to release among others the former premier Tokyo Sexwale to level the field. Motlanthe, Sexwale and Mbeki will be at Gauteng’s hotly contested townships where some of the old supporters of the ANC are based.