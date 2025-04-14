ANC highlights progress in talks with FF Plus and DA amid VAT disputes

The African National Congress (ANC) says it remains committed to fostering “inclusive and principled dialogue” as part of efforts to ensure effective governance and safeguard South Africa’s democratic gains. This follows a meeting between the ANC negotiating team, led by secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, and a delegation from the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), headed by Corné Mulder. According to the ANC, the engagement was constructive.

“There was broad alignment on the importance of the recently adopted Fiscal Framework, particularly as a foundation to stabilise public finances, maintain essential public services, and promote sustainable economic growth,” said ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri. The discussions also underscored the need for strong parliamentary oversight, efficient public spending, and decisive action against financial mismanagement. Over the weekend, the ANC also held high-level talks with the DA in Johannesburg. DA Federal chairperson Helen Zille confirmed that “a negotiating team appointed by the Federal Executive of the DA met a delegation from the African National Congress (ANC)”.

Zille said the discussions followed the recent dispute over the Fiscal Framework, which includes a proposed 1% VAT increase over two years. “The engagement took place in a constructive atmosphere, with both sides speaking respectfully yet frankly about the need to resolve the impasse over the budget and to enhance cooperation between the two parties in the context of the Government of National Unity (GNU),” she said. Zille reiterated the DA’s view that “a VAT increase is unaffordable in the absence of meaningful reform that will increase economic growth and create jobs,” but affirmed the party’s willingness to “find solutions in the best interests of the people of South Africa".