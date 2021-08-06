ANC hopes new Cabinet appointments will bolster vaccine rollout, security and rebuilding of economy

The ANC caucus in Parliament has backed President Cyril Ramaphosa in making changes to the Cabinet, saying they supported the move as the country was faced with challenges. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said on Friday the changes were necessary. She said the country was still battling the Covid-19 pandemic and there needed to be a speedy roll-out of the vaccine.

“We wish the appointed cadres great strength and courage in fulfilling their leadership deployments and wish those who will no longer be part of the executive well in their future endeavours and thank them profusely for their service to the nation,” said Majodina. “Caucus notes and appreciates that the country faces many pressing and urgent challenges and with these appointments we hope the government’s ongoing efforts of addressing the impact of Covid-19 on the lives of citizens will be bolstered,” she said. “We look upon this collective to ensure the continuation of the vaccine roll-out programme under adjusted alert level 3, as well as speeding up initiatives aimed at rebuilding the economy through recovery measures, as well as ensuring peace and security following the tragic events of the past few weeks,” she added.