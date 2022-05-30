Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

ANC: How we plan to fix potholes, storm water drains and other issues caused by changing global climate

ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Published 16m ago

Share

The ANC is considering setting up departments or units in municipalities to deal with potholes and stormwater drainage systems to deal with the challenges of climate change to avoid floods.

ANC national executive committee member Dakota Legoete said the issue of potholes was becoming a problem in the country.

Story continues below Advertisement

The same applied with the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal where poor stormwater drainage systems were blamed for failing to contain gushing water.

Many municipalities have been blamed for having too many potholes.

But some of the national and provincial roads have potholes littered across the road network.

More on this

Legoete said they need new units or departments that would intervene on potholes and stormwater drainage systems because of the current challenges.

“With climate change it is becoming clear in some of the municipalities we are going to need new departments that will deal with potholes and stormwater intervention units.

“For instance let’s say in one municipality climate change and the problems of floods, it is becoming clear that despite the current roads department that we have you will still need to bring a new department or unit that will make an intervention in terms of potholes as part of mitigation against new challenges and prioritise that we have in our municipalities. It’s a matter that we would have to work on,” said Legoete.

Story continues below Advertisement

But ANC head of economic transformation Mmamoloko Kubayi said the issue of managing disasters was not about starting new departments.

She said Legoete was emphasising the point that disasters were bringing new complexities in the current challenges.

She said if you look at floods in KwaZulu-Natal it was clear that the stormwater drainage system was not designed to meet climate change.

Story continues below Advertisement

With the changing environment there has to be a change in the spatial design of municipalities to meet new challenges.

The world has moved on from past designs, and modern designs are developing to meet the demands of climate change.

Kubayi said towns must be redeveloped to meet the current challenges.

Story continues below Advertisement

[email protected]

Political Bureau

Related Topics:

climate changeANCKwaZulu-NatalGlobal warmingWeatherPotholesWater and SanitationLocal GovernmentMunicipalities

Share

Recent stories by:

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi