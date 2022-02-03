ANC, IFP and NFP clinch seats in KZN and Northern Cape by-elections
Johannesburg - The ANC, IFP and the National Freedom Party (NFP) emerged victorious in the latest by-elections held in KwaZulu Natal and the Northern Cape.
According to the IEC, special voting took place at voting stations and home visits on February 1 between 8am and 5pm.
General voting was held on February 2 in Marchand Community Hall and Cillie Gemeenskap Saal voting stations.
Three political parties registered to participate in the by-election which was in Ward 30802002, Kai !Garib in Kakamas holding the elections to replace a late councillor.
The contestants of the ward in Kakamas were Regina Lipinge of the ANC, EFF’s John Thomas Pondala and Peter Francis Bailey of Hope for the Future.
In KZN, ANC Councillor Mkhipheni Mzimuni Ngiba who contested elections in Ward 101 in the eThekwini municipality managed to clinch 41.49 percent of the votes while councillor Regina Iipinge claimed 59.61% of votes cast in Ward 2 in KAI! Garib Municipality, in the Northern Cape.
IFP councillor Robert Simangaliso Ngwenya who contested the elections in Ward 6 in the Okhahlamba Municipality won 57.91% of the total votes cast and also retained a seat that was won for his party in last year’s local government elections.
Meanwhile, NFP councillor Bongukwazi Sonbon Mbatha in Ward 17 in the Nongoma Municipality retained the seat won in the previous municipal elections as he secured 44.85% of the total votes cast while another NFP councillor Nkokhelo Msomi in Ward 20 also in the Nongoma Municipality snatched a seat away from the IFP by securing 36.67% of the total votes cast.
Political Bureau