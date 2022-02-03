ANC, IFP and NFP clinch seats in KZN and Northern Cape by-elections

Johannesburg - The ANC, IFP and the National Freedom Party (NFP) emerged victorious in the latest by-elections held in KwaZulu Natal and the Northern Cape. According to the IEC, special voting took place at voting stations and home visits on February 1 between 8am and 5pm.

General voting was held on February 2 in Marchand Community Hall and Cillie Gemeenskap Saal voting stations. Three political parties registered to participate in the by-election which was in Ward 30802002, Kai !Garib in Kakamas holding the elections to replace a late councillor. The contestants of the ward in Kakamas were Regina Lipinge of the ANC, EFF’s John Thomas Pondala and Peter Francis Bailey of Hope for the Future.