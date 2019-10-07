Durban - In a fashion similar to the ANC’s 2017 Nasrec conference, where positions were shared by the two main factions, the party in eThekwini is taking a similar approach, with the three factions locked in talks.
The talks were meant to ensure there is unity for the impending KZN conference and does not turn chaotic and collapse.
Leading the negotiations were the two main factions linked to former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and regional chairperson Thabani Nyawose, a staunch President Cyril Ramaphosa supporter in the region.
Speaking on the sidelines of a commemorative event in honour of ANC leader Oliver Tambo in Durban on Sunday, Nyawose said all groups agreed that unity was paramount to strengthen the party.
To ensure the region worked in one accord Nyawose pointed out: “I am the first person who approached Zandile in February 2018 inviting her to a discussion unity processes, I was the first one, not her, but me.