ANC in crunch meeting on Tuesday night, to decide next Tshwane mayor

Despite high profile names flying around for the Tshwane mayorship, African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday, chose to remain tightlipped about the party's plans for the position. ANC's Kgoši Maepa and George Matjila are reportedly candidates running for Tshwane mayor.

Maepa has been the regional chairperson, who has also worked with the current Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa when he was the city mayor. Maepa is well recommended by the structures. Matjila is the party's Tshwane secretary, his name has also been mentioned in those eyeing the throne. However, Mbalula said the party has no names so far for the Tshwane mayoral seat, emphasising that they have not reached a decision in line with the governance of the city.

Mbalula told journalists at a press conference at the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters that they were still engaging with all political parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA) on who should run the city. He also outlined the outcomes of the ANC National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Monday, adding that they were still assessing the risks ahead of the final decision. “We are going to discuss now, I am meeting with Tshwane and Gauteng leaders to finalise this. They will give me a report, we don't take decisions for structures. They bring decisions and we process them,” he said.

“We will decide if there is a mayor for the ANC, who we are fielding. The entire package will be finalised today [on Tuesday].” The ANC has been holding meetings in Johannesburg on the Tshwane matter and other matters affecting the province, including the matter of ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi. Tshwane is expected to elect a new mayor on Wednesday following the ousting of the DA councillor Cilliers Brink as a mayor.

The DA said they will field Brink again because he is the best candidate for the job. Meanwhile, ActionSA said they will field deputy mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya for the position.