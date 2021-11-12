ANC in Eastern Cape axes candidate for lack of qualifications

Cape Town - The ANC in the Eastern Cape has axed one of its candidates for the top positions in municipalities saying she did not have required qualifications. This was after the party wrote to its regional secretaries early this week that they needed to verify the qualifications of candidates before sending them to the province.

In a letter by ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi to the regional task team in Nelson Mandela Bay, he said they found that one of the candidates did not have the qualifications for senior jobs. Ngcukayitobi said the provincial deployment committee had met to consider candidates for the positions of speakers and deputy mayors in the region. “Nomzamo Maswana does not meet the minimum requirements and must therefore be replaced by someone who is suitably qualified. If there is one with the requisite qualifications on the PR list, then those candidates who are in wards, who do meet the requirements. The region must therefore make another submission to reflect this change,” wrote Ngcukayitobi.

This is the first move by the ANC in the province to axe a candidate for lack of the required qualifications. Ngcukayitobi had written another letter to the regions early this week urging them to verify the qualifications of the candidates before sending the list to the party’s province office. President Cyril Ramaphosa has been saying they want qualified people in key positions in municipalities.