ANC in Eastern Cape to get into coalition talks with other parties

Cape Town – The ANC in the Eastern Cape has confirmed it was discussing possible coalition partners for the Nelson Mandela Bay metro and two other municipalities where it has failed to secure an outright majority. ANC provincial spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela would not say which parties they are looking at.

He said the office of the provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, was leading those discussions on coalitions. The ANC was leading the race in Nelson Mandela Bay metro with 41.01% and the DA is sitting at 38.86%. The EFF is in the third spot with 6.81%. The ANC was also sitting at 46.82% in Dr Beyers Naudé municipality with the DA following at 39.55%, and the EFF is at 4.18%.

In Kou-Komma municipality the ANC is sitting at 46.53% and the DA is at 27.47% with the Patriotic Alliance at 10.89%. Magqashela said they would have to get into coalitions because there was no outright winner in Nelson Mandela Bay and these two other municipalities. He said the discussions are led by Ngcukayitobi.

“We have left it to the provincial leadership in the office of the secretary to lead those discussions to see who we are amenable to talk to in those coalitions. With time we will be able to brief you to say this is the route we are taking. By the looks of things, we will have to get into coalition talks,” said Magqashela. He said they would need to see what emerged over the next few days. [email protected]