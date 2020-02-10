Johannesburg - The ANC in Gauteng has expressed confidence that it was on the right track to recover from the electoral losses it suffered at the hands of the DA and its coalition partners in the 2016 local government elections.
The party held its provincial lekgotla in Johannesburg at the weekend where it discussed the state of municipalities and state owned companies, among other things.
Provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said recent by-elections in the province had provided the party with evidence that it was on an upward trajectory as people who abandoned the ANC during elections were warming up to it again.