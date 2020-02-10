ANC in Gauteng on an upward trajectory, says Khawe









ANC provincial secretary for Gauteng, Jacob Khawe. File picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - The ANC in Gauteng has expressed confidence that it was on the right track to recover from the electoral losses it suffered at the hands of the DA and its coalition partners in the 2016 local government elections.

The party held its provincial lekgotla in Johannesburg at the weekend where it discussed the state of municipalities and state owned companies, among other things.

Provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said recent by-elections in the province had provided the party with evidence that it was on an upward trajectory as people who abandoned the ANC during elections were warming up to it again.





“We are happy with our performance post the national elections last year in local government wards. Whenever there are elections, we win the wards. We even win the wards of the DA. We think that we have done well to follow the research. In the research we identified many areas of concerns from our communities and that is why even today we had a focused discussion on the state of locxal government.





“We think that our interventions in ensuring that there is service delivery do speak to what our people are concerned about,”Khawe said.





He said voter concerns also included complaints that the ANC was soft on political leaders who were allegedly involved in criminal activities, including corruption.





“Our behaviour as leaders of the ANC does speak to what our people have said we seem to be far from them and seem to be doing nothing with corruption and not acting where we need to. We are determined to do so and we have done so in various areas, and we think that the work we are doing will cause a change in the results of the upcoming local government elections,” he said.





The ANC would also use the reclaimed Johannesburg metro to improve the party’s appeal to voters.





“Our taking over of Johannesburg is also a platform for us to ensure that we change the voter patterns because generally our people would have been irritated,” he said.



