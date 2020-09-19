ANC in Gauteng to release PPE tender scandal report

Johannesburg – The ANC in Gauteng has confirmed it will release the report into the PPE tender scandal implicating Health MEC Bandile Masuku on Sunday.

ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said on Saturday the provincial executive committee (PEC) will meet on Sunday to discuss, among others, preparations for local government elections and the provincial integrity commission’s report.

The report will be released to the media after the PEC has met and discussed its recommendations and made a decision.

Masuku and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, have taken leave of absence after they were implicated in the PPE tender scandal.

Khawe told the SABC on Saturday they will receive the report of the integrity commission during the PEC meeting on Sunday. He said the ANC was opposed to corruption.