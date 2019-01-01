The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal kicked off its official 2019 provincial election campaign on Tuesday with a chopper-flown banner. Photo: Supplied

Durban – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal officially launched its 2019 election campaign on Tuesday with the flying of a massive banner attached to a chopper. According to the party’s provincial spokesperson, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, the banner was also an invitation to citizens countrywide to join the ANC January 8 celebrations and the party’s official manifesto launch, both taking place in Durban at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Simelane-Zulu said that the party had been active in KwaZulu-Natal as far as campaigning was concerned and that all of the regions had been mobilised to create awareness about the national election.

The provincial campaign would be a “day-to-day” one, she said and would see ANC members and volunteers talking to citizens about what they wanted from the governing party and what the party believed should be policy direction.

“We want people to guide us on policy developments,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal has incredible sway in directing policy decisions and leadership roles within the governing party. It is home to the powerful eThekwini Region, the biggest in the country, which includes influential members such as police minister Bheki Cele.

African News Agency (ANA)