ANC in KZN: ‘We underestimated the MK Party’

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has conceded that it underestimated the newly-formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) currently led by former ANC leader, Jacob Zuma. The MK Party, which was only formed in December last year, has already earned 14.68% of the votes, nationally, effectively booting the Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters to fourth spot. Currently, the ANC has 40.25% followed by the Democratic Alliance by 21.7%.

As per the provincial legislature count, with 4 959 of 4 974 voting districts completed, the MK Party leads with 45.32%, followed by the Inkatha Freedom Party 18.04% and the ANC on 17%. Speaking to eNCA, the ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, said that they underestimated the MK Party. He said the ANC knew the MK Party would take some votes but not in the way it played out.

Mtolo said based on the current elections, those parties that have been in power for longer were all "punished" by the MK Party. He added that voters wanted an alternative. Mtolo said, to voters, while the MK Party is led by someone who has been in government, the people shifted their focus to something new because they were not satisfied with the current government based on various service delivery issues.

Mtolo told eNCA that Zuma was the MK Party's drawcard owing to his position as an ANC stalwart. He said the MK Party were 'calculating' in its move to approach Zuma because they knew he would draw people. Addressing allegations that ANC-affiliates had been helping the MK Party, he said the party will be following procedures on whether or not action will be taken.