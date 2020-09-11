ANC in North West hides ‘corrupt’ leaders

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “new rule” that ANC members and leaders charged with corruption or accused of serious crimes should step aside has hit another rock. Independent Media’s Special Investigations unit has reliably learnt that members in North West are alleging provincial leaders belonging to a faction within the organisation are concealing criminal charges faced by close allies. While a list of those who should step aside while facing criminal charges in North West was presented to the party’s national executive committee (NEC), insiders say this list was cast aside as it implicated those who are perceived to be close allies of Ramaphosa. The NEC this month held a meeting to discuss the issue of party members who were appearing in court on allegations of crimes, including graft. After the meeting, Ramaphosa announced he and secretary-general Ace Magashule would subject themselves to the ANC’s integrity commission.

Independent Media’s special investigations unit is in possession of the list which was presented to both Ramaphosa and Magashule.

“The North West delegation presented a misleading report to the NEC this weekend and did not include themselves. They left out people with case numbers and instead targeted individuals with no criminal charges who faced allegations which were never tested in any court of law,” said an ANC leader and MPL, who asked for anonymity.

In North West, the ANC’s interim provincial committee convener Susanna Dantjie, who is also a Speaker of the provincial legislature, as well as co-ordinator Hlomane Chauke were both accused of having been selective in compiling a list of alleged offenders which they had submitted to the NEC.

Those who were aggrieved had compiled their own list of 16 alleged offenders who they said should also have been referred to the NEC.

Independent Media has seen a new list compiled by senior members of the ANC in the province which include Dantjie, Chauke, Speaker Thandi Modise, Finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha, Public Works MEC Saliva Molapisi and former tourism MEC Desbo Mohono.

“Dantjie is also facing allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption. There is a case number as the DA opened a case against her, but when they went there (to the NEC), she was not mentioned,” said the ANC leader and MPL.

The new list also contains the names of other MPs and MPLs whose cases were allegedly not reported to the NEC.

In 2014, Modise was charged with cruelty to animals after the SPCA and police discovered that she had neglected animals at her Modderfontein farm in Potchefstroom which resulted in the death of 58 out of 85 pigs. It had been reported that her case was postponed by the Potchefstroom Regional Court to December.

Other names from North West that mysteriously did not make it to the NEC were those of Social Development MEC Tumi Moiloa, MPL Priscilla Williams and MP Tidimalo Legwasi, who were all linked to the controversial CR17 campaign donation funds.

The new list also alleged that Finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho had been criminally charged for transferring R134 million to the Bojanala Platinum District without this transfer having being gazetted .

Health MEC Madoda Sambatha was also said to be facing charges in connection with Covid-19 personal protective equipment, while Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Desbo Mohono was said to have contravened National Treasury regulations in an appointment of a security company and also paying service providers who had not completed their contractual obligations.

Another accused was Public Works MEC Saliva Molapisi, in connection with the irregular awarding of an SA Express tender.

DA chief whip in the North West legislature, Freddy Sonakile, said he opened the case against Dantjie in May for misleading provincial government and for alleged irregularities, and that the Hawks were investigating.

Chauke said prior to compiling the list, provincial leadership requested the law enforcement agencies with information “of comrades who have cases”.

“Even the issue of the legislature (referring to Dantjie’s case) I think is one of those issues that are appearing in the report, and the legislature is covered in whatever that we have submitted,” said Chauke.

Dantjie declined to respond to the allegations.

“We are an organisation and work as a collective there are processes on how reports are submitted and processed. Everybody is entitled to their views, me, I won’t comment.”

Williams declined to comment saying: “I don’t account to you. I don’t owe you anything”

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Tyrone Seale said party issues should be directed to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, who did not respond.

Questions have been sent to other affected parties who have also not responded.

