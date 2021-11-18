ANC in Western Cape holds urgent meeting to discuss election of Kannaland mayor who is a convicted child rapist

Cape Town – The ANC in the Western Cape’s interim provincial committee would meet urgently to discuss the way forward considering the coalition deal with the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa’s (Icosa) newly-elected Kannaland mayor and convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson. Donson, who was convicted of the rape of a minor, is a member of the Icosa. He has been retained in the position after a coalition deal this week.

He was convicted of statutory rape and indecent assault while Kannaland mayor in 2008. His victim was 15 years old. After lodging an appeal in the Western Cape High Court, Donson’s five-year sentence was reduced to a wholly suspended term of imprisonment, correctional supervision, a R20 000 fine, and a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders. His deputy mayor, Werner Meshoa, was convicted of fraud. ANC provincial spokesperson in the Western Cape Sifiso Mtsweni told Independent Media on Thursday that grave concerns have been correctly raised by ANC members and members of the public about the candidates put forward by Icosa in Kannaland.

“As the ANC we have a fundamental commitment to fight gender-based violence and to oppose corruption and fraud. It’s a matter we take very seriously. In the case of Kannaland, there are only three organisations, Icosa is the majority organisation elected by the residents of Kannaland (for the third time in a row), the only other organisation is the DA which has openly declared their unwillingness to work with the ANC. “Our approach in all coalition talks is the stability of municipalities and the respect of the will of the electorate; however in this case, we cannot ignore the correct outrage at the candidates put forward by Icosa (which we could not impose on them),” Mtsweni said. He added that concerns raised would be discussed by the ANC’s interim provincial committee from which a decision would be taken on the matter.