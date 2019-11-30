ANC MP Bongani Bongo. File photo: GCIS.

Cape Town - The ANC’s Integrity Commission, chaired by party veteran George Mashamba, has called on former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo to step aside from all party positions and activities, pending the finalisation of his criminal case. Bongo was arrested by the Hawks in Cape Town and was released on bail of R5000. He is due back in court in January.

The charges relate to the alleged bribery of the former evidence leader of the Eskom inquiry in Parliament.

Bongo declined to comment on Saturday after the call by the integrity commission.

Commission chairperson Mashamba said Bongo should step aside. The ANC’s National Executive Committee must take a lead in this by restoring public confidence in the party, said Mashamba.