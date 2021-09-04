ANC is bracing itself for Zondo Commission report next month

The ANC is bracing itself for criticism once the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture releases its report in October. The term of the commission comes to an end next month after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had concluded oral evidence by witnesses.

President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a warning to members of the NEC that the party would come under scrutiny after the report is made public. He said they need to be prepared for the public criticism and to also implement the recommendations of the commission. The ANC has been slammed by opposition parties over cadre deployment. It has been accused of deploying in key positions in government and State-Owned Entities. This followed evidence of several witnesses about the work of the committee.

Ramaphosa also gave evidence to the commission a few weeks ago, and he was the last witness to give oral evidence. “The Zondo Commission of Inquiry is set to report in October 2021, and we anticipate that they will make their report public. The ANC and this government will be criticised in the main due to an exaggeration of the role of the deployment committee and misrepresentation of its ambit, as well as for the management of the work our MPs do in Parliament and parliamentary structures. Specific allegations have been levelled against leaders and deployees of the movement, and there is a concerted drive to tie these allegations to the organisation and portray a picture of a corrupt and incompetent ANC and ANC government,” said Ramaphosa.