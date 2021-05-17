ANC is in a deep mess morally, says analyst

Cape Town - A political analyst says the step-aside resolution will affect the ANC’s support in the local government elections on October 27.

The top officials of the ANC are expected to meet on Monday as party secretary-general Ace Magashule approached the courts over its decision to suspend him.

In March, the National Executive Committee urged members who faced criminal charges in court to step aside or face disciplinary action if they failed to do so within the prescribed period of 30 days.

Magashule faces corruption charges in the Bloemfontein High Court regarding a R255 million asbestos audit contract while he was Free State premier.

After his suspension about two weeks ago, Magashule hit back, claiming his suspension was “fatally flawed”, and he attempted to have party president Cyril Ramaphosa suspended.

As part of his suspension, Magashule has been barred from addressing public rallies or handling party-related matters.

Political analyst Protas Madlala said the step-aside resolution should have started with former president Jacob Zuma, who has allegedly been implicated in a number of corrupt activities.

“If they don’t resolve the tensions within the party soon, the numbers will certainly drop at the polls. This is already evident.

“The ANC is in a deep mess morally, in terms of its brand. Most of its leaders have been implicated in serious criminal offences. I think they were attempting to do damage control with this step-aside resolution, but it’s not an easy thing. You can ask someone to step aside, but we also know that the criminal justice system in this country can take up to 10 years to conclude a matter. They had to be seen as doing something with all the big names. Things should’ve started with former president Jacob Zuma, who has been facing criminal charges for more than 10 years. I find it strange that they are skipping Zuma in terms of a step-aside. Why don’t they start with him?”

Madlala said the ANC, as the ruling party, should have strengthened the justice system and started acting sooner against those who were implicated in criminal activity.

“If one is implicated for theft, they should’ve sped up the process. The ANC has become a vehicle for daylight robbery. If you get your hand in the cookie jar, you’ll get hurt.”

Political Bureau