ANC is unravelling: Political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki

MAYIBONGWE MAQHINA WHAT was being witnessed in the country was the unravelling of the ANC, economist Moeletsi Mbeki said on Wednesday.

Speaking in a DA panel discussion, The Inside Track, Mbeki said South Africans gave the ANC 27 years to help solve the problems they were faced with and the country also faced because they thought it could do it. “What we have seen is more and more bad faith on the part of the ANC leadership towards the voters, towards the people of South Africa (and) more and more selfish policies where they enrich themselves through policies like BEE. “My view is we in South Africa, we have those of us who want South Africa to develop. Not everybody wants South Africa to develop,” he said.

Mbeki said developing a country required effort and a lot of hard work. He said there were people who became billionaires by living off the fat of the land and who contributed nothing but selling their political office. “We have to press ahead and bring those who want South Africa to develop and those who want South Africa to reach the potential we all know South Africa is capable of. You cannot reach potential by sitting there and being given money from existing companies or stealing money from the taxpayers,” Mbeki said.

He said the failure of the ANC during the last 27 years has been its refusal to develop entrepreneurship in South Africa and to promote redistribution of existing wealth toward the black elite and upper class that runs the ANC. “This has led to transfer of resources from people who are contributing through the tax system and those resources are redistributed for consumption, not for job creation, not entrepreneurship but for consumption by black elite and middle class. “That has been a fundamental failure of the ANC,” Mbeki added.