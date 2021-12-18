ANC January 8 anniversary celebrations to take place in Limpopo

Johannesburg – The ANC has announced that the 110 anniversary will take place on January 8, 2022, in Limpopo. The party promised that all Covid-19 protocols would be observed as the country is currently under a fourth wave.

This came out of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Friday. The meeting reflected on key developments affecting the country and the organisation during the past year, as well as preparations for the 110th anniversary of the ANC on January 8, 2022. Since its formation on January 8, 1912 the ANC has over the years celebrated their anniversary in different provinces.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the event will be held in Limpopo, and will focus on the renewal of the movement and its mission, to build a united,non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa. Mabe said this occasion will be 50 years since the first January 8 Statement was delivered by then ANC president Oliver Reginald Tambo in 1972, as a statement of intent and priorities for the year. “We will honour this proud legacy by, amongst others, releasing a January 8 Statement which sets out the movement’s priorities and tasks for 2022,” said Mabe.