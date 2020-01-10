Kimberley - As the ANC celebrates its 108th birthday in Kimberley in the Northern Cape, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has found himself under fire from one of the part's alliance partners. The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has joined the chorus calling for Gordhan to be axed.
The developments follow Deputy President David Mabuza's comments that Gordhan and the Eskom board had misled president Cyril Ramaphosa about Eskom's load shedding debacle. Cosatu joins the ANC youth league in the Free State which on Thursday called for Gordhan to be fired.
Legal think tank Insika Economic Movement and political formation BLF have also called for Gordhan's head.