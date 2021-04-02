ANC Joburg region warns Gauteng RET President Zuma Support Group over ’factional’ meeting

Johannesburg – The ANC Greater Johannesburg Region has warned the Gauteng RET President Zuma Support Group it will take action against any of its members attending a meeting called for Sunday. According to a poster that went viral on social media platforms, a mass meeting is set to take place on Sunday in Johannesburg. The party has threatened disciplinary action for any members attending the meeting, citing that attending the meeting would be in contravention of the party’s constitution, resolution and policy documents. ANC Greater Johannesburg regional secretary Dada Morero said the party had noted the poster with disapproval. “The ANC does not condone and knows nothing about the meeting by the faction and counter-revolutionary grouping whose sole purpose is to undermine the ANC’s efforts for unity and renewal,” said Morero.

He called on ANC members to disassociate themselves from the so-called RET forces and other factional groupings.

“We call upon all ANC members not to attend this meeting and to assist us in identifying the conveners of this meeting and those who will be attending.

“Attending will be met with the necessary steps of instituting an investigation and disciplinary action will be taken against all individuals involved, who seek to divide the organisation and break its rules,” said Morero.

He sent a message to organisers that such behaviour would not be tolerated and was void of political maturity, especially after the highest decision-making body of the ANC, the national executive committee, held its meeting last weekend and called for unity.

Political Bureau