ANC KZN appoints Willies Mchunu to probe senior member accused of abusing his powers

Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has appointed former premier and party veteran, Willies Mchunu, to probe one of its senior members, Jomo Sibiya, who is accused of using his political influence to get a former lover "arrested on frivolous charges of violating a protection order". The probe was announced by provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli late on Wednesday and he said Mchunu should conclude the matter and make recommendations to the provincial executive committee (PEC) within two weeks. The probe was prompted by the arrest of a KZN woman, who is alleged to have posed as a doctor and worked in various government hospitals in the province. When the allegations surfaced, Ntuli said Sibiya approached the provincial leadership to give his side of the story but they ordered their probe – nonetheless.

Others within the party and outside, have since come out to allege the woman is a victim of a smear campaign choreographed by Sibiya, the party's PEC member and member of the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg, and some of his ANC comrades. The widespread allegations are this was after a fling gone sour, with both former love birds at each other's throats with damaging allegations.

During the announcement of the probe, which was done via a video, Ntuli said the ANC was a party that should “defend the truth and to stand with it” and be seen to be defending the weak and vulnerable in society. He pleaded with members who had credible information on the matter to present it to Mchunu.

"The ANC must always be known and understood as the trusted ally of those who are in difficulties. It must be always known and understood as a dependable force at the disposal of those of our people for whom injustice is perpetrated against. The ANC must be understood as a safe place for anybody who has difficulties in society to run to, in order to acquire support, guidance and leadership," he said.

Additionally, he assured young women in the province his party was committed to addressing issues of gender-based violence.

“We do want to say that to young ladies in our province... young girls in our province, who may be doubtful of our commitment to address matters relating to gender-based violence that we are very determined to do that as the organisation… and it is in this context that we are going to ensure that this matter is properly investigated,” Ntuli said.

Furthermore, Ntuli said they were aware there were matters that were already before courts involving the two but what they wanted to know was how the matter was going to affect the party's reputation. Ntuli said Sibiya will not be suspended from his position pending the probe.

Sibiya told Independent Media on Thursday he will cooperate with Mchunu's investigation.

"Yes I will (cooperate)," Sibiya said when asked about the matter and his stance.

Political Bureau