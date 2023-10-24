ANC KZN calls for Woolworths boycott across the province, as it prepares for protest in support of Palestine

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has added its voice in calling for a boycott of retailer Woolworths for its alleged support of the Jewish state of Israel. On Tuesday, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal added its voice, saying the retailer and other businesses that support the Jewish state should be boycotted.

The party’s provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo said this should be done in support of Palestinians in Gaza who are on the receiving end of Israel's bombing. Mtolo’s call follows that of EFF leader, Julius Malema which he made on Monday in Pretoria to the Israeli embassy calling for the Jewish state to halt the bombing of Gaza. Malema said Woolworths should be boycotted for stocking products from Israeli companies.

On Tuesday in Durban, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal held a press conference with several religious leaders from various faiths to announce a mass protest in central Durban against Israel. The picket will be held on Thursday and it will start at King Dinuzulu Park and will later cut across the Durban city centre. “On Thursday we will further call for the people of this province to boycott Woolworths across all corners of this province.

“The people of this province must turn their backs on Woolworths as they are buying food from Israeli companies. “We are targeting Israeli companies, especially those that are producing agricultural products and having illegal operations in the land forcefully seized from the Palestinian people,” Mtolo said at the briefing. Mtolo added that the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is in support of all the ongoing pickets outside the Israeli embassy in Pretoria.

Regarding peace in the holy land, Mtolo said they want nothing but an immediate ceasefire so that peace could be restored. “Together we must demand the following: lasting peace between the Israeli and Palestine, no amount of atrocities committed by the Israel apartheid state will silence and suppress the Palestinians' thirst for freedom, self-determination and nationhood. Mtolo also condemned Hamas for targeting Israeli civilians, saying that would not aid the Palestinian cause against Israel.