Durban - As the ANC migrates into a technology-based computer membership system, its KwaZulu-Natal structure has expressed concern that this will come with complications that could delay five overdue regional conferences from taking place in December.
ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli told a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday that although the provincial structure welcomed the new system where individuals would apply to join or renew members in their private space, this might have complications for the conferences, which were due to take place in eThekwini, Lower South Coast, Moses Mabhida and General Gizenga Mpanza regions.
“So we asked the secretary-general (Ace Magashule) to look at the possibilities of us continuing with the old system so that we can still live up to our own commitment of conferences before the end of December, and the SG said he is going to work on that matter and come back to us before the end of this week,” said Ntuli.
Ntuli said the system, which the national executive committee had introduced recently, would be user friendly, especially for young people.
He said KZN was among some provinces where the new system was being piloted.