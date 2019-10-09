ANC KZN concerned about party's new techy membership system









SOUTH AFRICA - Durban - 13 August 2019 - From l-R is Ricardo Mthembu, the new spokesperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Nata and ANC KZN secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli speaking during a press conference at provincial headquarters in Durban on Tuesday. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - As the ANC migrates into a technology-based computer membership system, its KwaZulu-Natal structure has expressed concern that this will come with complications that could delay five overdue regional conferences from taking place in December. ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli told a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday that although the provincial structure welcomed the new system where individuals would apply to join or renew members in their private space, this might have complications for the conferences, which were due to take place in eThekwini, Lower South Coast, Moses Mabhida and General Gizenga Mpanza regions. “So we asked the secretary-general (Ace Magashule) to look at the possibilities of us continuing with the old system so that we can still live up to our own commitment of conferences before the end of December, and the SG said he is going to work on that matter and come back to us before the end of this week,” said Ntuli. Ntuli said the system, which the national executive committee had introduced recently, would be user friendly, especially for young people. He said KZN was among some provinces where the new system was being piloted.

He said unlike with the old system, the new one would no longer require people to physically go to a branch secretary to join or renew their membership and wait for a longer period for the process to be finalised.

“The new system is correct and is part of the changing system that we all see in society, and it will also allow flexibility, particularly among young people not have difficulty in joining the ANC.

“Because some of our young people would not have time to look for branch secretary, and the ANC would have the ability to see how many people have joined and where do they live,” he said.

Ntuli said the province wanted to make sure that all regions had elected structures before the party’s national general conference, which would take place either in June or August next year.

“We also want these conference to be done with before we start preparing for the local government elections,” said Ntuli.

Politics Bureau