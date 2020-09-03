ANC KZN misses deadline to probe heavyweights for alleged abuse of power

An ANC committee led by former premier Willies Mchunu has apparently fell flat after no witnesses came forward after Jomo Sibiya, the ANC KZN’s PEC member and member of the Legislature in KZN, was accused of abusing his power to have a woman he had allegedly impregnated arrested on fraud charges, after she posed as a doctor. Durban – The ANC KwaZulu-Natal’s three-person committee that’s been tasked with probing allegations of alleged abuse of power by three of the party’s provincial heavyweights, has failed to meet its August 25 deadline. The committee had been tasked with probing ANC MPL and PEC member Jomo Sibiya, Newcastle mayor and eMalahleni ANC regional chairperson, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba and KZN Cogta MEC and the ANC’s provincial deputy secretary, Sipho Hlomuka. Insiders claim the investigations against the three had fallen flat because no one came forward to testify. They said the probe could soon be closed as it has been left hamstrung by the lack of witnesses.

The three-person committee was chaired by former KZN premier Willies Mchunu, assisted by eThekwini municipality speaker, Weziwe Thusi and party member, Don Gumede.

They were tasked with probing allegations that Sibiya allegedly had a KZN woman arrested on fraud charges after a lover’s tiff. The woman’s fraud matter is ongoing in court.

She is accused of having posed as medical student at several healthcare facilities around the KZN province, despite allegedly having no matric certificate.

Mahlaba was dragged into the matter when it emerged he allegedly helped Sibiya perform a certain surgical procedure on the woman at his Newcastle practice.

Hlomuka, a close political associate of the two, was dragged into the matter because it was claimed he had knowledge of the saga.

ANC KZN provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli said the committee had been tasked with investigating the matter.

Sibiya on Thursday refused to comment on the progress of the probe.

“The matter is being handled by the ANC and let's allow the ANC to conclude its process,” he said when asked whether he has been called to testify or not.

Hlomuka said he had yet to be asked to present his side of the story.

Mahlaba also said the Mchunu-led committee was yet to contact him.

“As a disciplined member of the ANC, I think it’s best to allow the committee to communicate with the media on the issue, in the same manner it was raised, as they are well equipped to do so.

“I am certain that their decision is in the best interest of the party, and South Africans at large,” Mahlaba said.

The provincial spokesperson, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, said they had yet to receive any feedback from the committee about the report.

Mchunu could not be reached for comment.

Political Bureau