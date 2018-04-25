For a matter of record

On Tuesday, IOL published a story, “KZN ANC’s revolt against Cyril”, in which the ruling party was not given a right to reply.

Below is the ANC's full response to the story.

"The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal rejects false claims made in the story that ANC in KwaZulu Natal revolted against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The story published by the Independent Media publications around the country on Tuesday (April 24), with the headline, “KZN ANC’s revolt against Cyril” is devoid of truth.

On Sunday, the ANC’s NWC and PIC members were deployed to different regions to meet with branches to assess progress on the work done in preparation for regional conferences and subsequent provincial conference.

In all the meetings there was robust engagement among the members of the ANC. There was no revolt against President Ramaphosa at any stage, as the story suggests.

President Ramaphosa and other NWC members were deployed in the eThekwini region and they were welcomed with jubilation.

The ANC was shocked to read in Independent Media newspapers, distortions and lies about events that never took place during the meetings.

The reporter opted to base his story on faceless sources without seeking clarity from the ANC National Working Committee (NWC) members who were part of the meetings.

He also failed to give the ANC KZN a right to reply.