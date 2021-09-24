ANC KZN satisfied with the Commercial Court’s dismissal of bribery charges against its members

THE ANC in KwaZulu-Natal welcomes the Richards Bay Commercial Crimes Court ruling not to prosecute two party members accused of bribery. ANC regional secretary Zackes Buthelezi and chief whip councillor Maria Mabaso stood accused of attempting to bribe DA councillor Magda Viktor in 2018.

The court dismissed the case on Wednesday. In a statement yesterday, ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said the court decision will allow the members to continue with the work of the organisation as they are expected to play a critical role before the upcoming local government election. “It was alleged that the ANC regional secretary led a strategy to bribe a DA councillor to support an ANC vote of no confidence to the municipality speaker. The matter has dragged on for more than three years while ANC leaders’ image is being questioned. The court ruling confirms that the ANC members were vindicated in every respect.