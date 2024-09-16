ANC KZN to host Pravin Gordhan’s memorial service in Durban

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal will host a memorial service for former minister Pravin Gordhan in Durban on Wednesday. "The memorial service, taking place at the Kendra Hall from 5pm, will be attended by ANC rank and file, alliance partners, deployees of the ANC across all spheres of government, progressive forces, diplomats, captains of industry diplomats, community leaders, and members of the public at large," said ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo.

Picture: Supplied "We will bid a revolutionary farewell to one of the remaining leaders who led the 130-year-old Natal Indian Congress (NIC), a respected member of the anti-apartheid forces in the history of our liberation struggle," he added.

Gordhan died on Friday last week, after a short battle with cancer. In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Gordhan’s daughter Priyesha Gordhan, said his death came unexpectedly after a routine scan revealed an advanced mass, and he passed away from gallstone pancreatitis following treatment. She added that Gordhan, who was a deeply private man, had actually been struggling with chronic health issues from 2016.

Gordhan was appointed as Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) in 1999, after a period as Deputy Commissioner. Gordhan also served as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 2014 until 2015, Minister of Finance from 2009 until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017, and as Minister of Public Enterprises from February 2018 until March 2024 when he retired from active politics. Gordhan will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2 on Thursday, September 19.