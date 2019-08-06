The ANC in KZN says it is worried that large amounts of money can "dilute the character of that conference". Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - After the shocking revelations that Cyril Ramaphosa's (CR17) 2017 ANC presidential campaign ahead of the Nasrec elective conference netted almost R1 billion, the ANC in KZN says it is worried that such a large amount of money can "dilute the character of that conference" The party says its worry is not only focused on these revelations only but also on all issues of money circulating in the party.

Speaking to Independent Media in Durban on Tuesday, the provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, said they raised concerns over the matter at the last ANC national executive committee meeting which was held two weeks ago in Pretoria and asked the party to act.

"Look, we are very worried about quite a lot of money that seems to have been in circulation leading to the national conference of the ANC. Not only because what is currently at our disposal or it has to do with was called the CR17 but because any circulation of money towards a conference has potential to dilute the character of that conference," Ntuli responded.

He added that they feel that if the issue of the money is not urgently dealt with, it would leave the party in tatters.

"We believe that the national officials and the national working committee went out of that meeting clearly understanding that they will have to find a way to deal with what appears to be a serious challenge that will seriously impact into the future of our movement. So we are worried about it and we believe that once all facts have been ventilated as opposed to widespread allegations, the national officials and the national working committee will guide the movement on how to navigate that space."

As more revelations come of the Ramaphosa leaks, there are also calls for all the other candidates who contested for the party's top job two years ago to disclose who funded their campaigns and so far, none of them has come out.

