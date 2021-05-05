ANC KZN’s Mike Mabuyakhulu slams Zondo commission over witness cross-examination

Durban - ANC KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu has slammed the Zondo Commission for refusing him the opportunity to cross examine Trevor White and Petrus du Plooy following their evidence implicating him in fraud and corruption.

Mabuyakhulu is appearing before the commission following evidence by forensic auditor White and investigating office Lieutenant-Colonel Piet du Plooy that a R1m donation had been paid by a Uruguayan businessman, through former Ithala Bank boss Sipho Shabalala, to the ANC, allegedly in exchange for a government tender.

He said that the money, which he had received nine days before the ANC’s provincial conference from June 20 to 22, 2008, was used to pay for the costs in preparation for the provincial conference

He said that the R1m donation was paid to him in cash by Shabalala, at the ANC’s KZN offices, on June 11, 2008, and that this donation had been declared to the ANC conference that sat nine days later.

Zondo questioned Mabuyakhulu on the process that had been followed in correctly depositing the money in order for there to be records and receipts of the payment, however Mabuyakhulu said that the pressures associated with organising the conference dictated that the money be used with immediacy.

Mabuyakhulu disputed that the R1m donation he received from Shabalala was linked to a R1 056 204.98 that was paid to 14 various companies by Uruguayan businessman Gaston Savoi’s Intaka Holdings.

“What is absurd, is the seeming attempt to connect the R1m that was donated in cash to the ANC, via myself in my capacity as the Provincial Treasurer of the ANC then, by Mr. Sipho Shabalala, with the funds that Intaka had paid into the Khuboni and Shezi Trust Account,” Mabuyakhulu said.

He said that after being served with both White’s and Du Plooy’s respective affidavits that were submitted to the commission, he made an application to the commission in terms of Rule 3.3.6.3 to cross-examine the two witnesses on the allegations they had made about him.

“Instead of being afforded an opportunity to cross-examine these witnesses based on their testimonies to this commission, I have been advised that the Chairman (Zondo) has ruled that before my application is decided, I must first give evidence and submit myself to questioning.

“I confirm, Mr. Chairman, that I am appearing before this Commission in order to honour that directive, as I hereby do. Mr. Chairman, I wish to make it clear that I welcome the opportunity to give evidence before this Commission.

“However, Mr. Chairman, I wish to place on record that I would have expected the Commission to firstly allow me the opportunity to cross-examine the said two witnesses on aspects of their evidence, that I regard not to be based on the facts, logic and rationality,” Mabuyakhulu said.

Political Bureau