The new, sleeker ANC website was launched on Monday.

Johannesburg - The African National Congress (ANC) on Monday, said it planned to take legal action against contractor Unwembi after the party's website was allegedly suspended for nonpayment. The ANC website had been out of service for over two weeks, and drew widespread criticism of the governing party on social media.

A revamped website with "1912" added on its address was launched on Monday.

Spokesman Pule Mabe said the party received a notification from Unwembi for a settlement of R3.6 million in owed money for services for a period of six months.

"We have since advised our legal team to look into the matter for what we viewed as a deliberate attempt to cast doubt on our reputation and public standing, as our website was paraded with a big banner that it was shut down due to non-payment," Mabe said at the launch at party head office in Johannesburg.

The ANC's website was suspended - allegedly because it failed to pay the service provider.

"Our legal team has written to SA domain demanding the return of our domain...which is indeed the property of the ANC. No one should lay claim on the heritage of our people...the domain www.anc.org.za belongs to the ANC."

Mabe said the new www.anc1912.org.za website aims to disseminate information to society efficiently. A new in-house webmaster has been appointed to oversee the website, Mabe added.

