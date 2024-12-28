ANC launches probe into membership status of woman accused of unruliness on FlySafair flight

The ANC has distanced itself from a woman who was caught on camera causing disruptions on a FlySafair flight calling herself “ANC b*%#” and that nothing can happen to her. The incident took place on December 26, Boxing Day, during a flight from Durban to Cape Town. In a now-viral video captured by passengers, the woman was seen causing chaos in the plane.

“You don’t know who my father is… I am an ANC b*%#,” she could be heard yelling at officials and other passengers who were trying to calm down the situation. The woman has also been identified as an employee of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). “The SABC regrets this incident, and always encourages staff members to uphold the SABC values of respect and integrity in all their interactions. In the video clip this staff member mentions the SABC and states that this incident will be broadcast on SABC News.

“We would like to reiterate that SABC News is guided by the Editorial Code and maintains its editorial independence, and the decisions pertaining to all news items are made in the Newsroom and not influenced by non- editorial staff members,” the SABC said in a statement. In a statement, the ANC called out the woman’s behaviour to be unruly and unbecoming and said this was contrary to the values and principles of the movement. “Regardless of whether this individual is a member of the ANC, we unequivocally state that no person has the right to behave in such an unacceptable manner, and certainly not while misusing the good name of the ANC,” it said.