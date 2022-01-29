ANC lays down the law ahead of elective conference
Share this article:
Cape Town - The ANC has asked its Electoral Committee, chaired by former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe, to put in place rules of engagement ahead of the elective conference in December.
The party said on Saturday this is to prevent the use of money, manipulation of structures by factions and criminals.
The ANC has been rocked by a number of allegations of manipulation of branches and other structures by factions in its past conferences.
But the National Executive Committee took a decision that this would have to be stopped and allow for candidates to contest in a fair environment.
“The ANC adopted the roadmap and timelines towards the 55th national conference, appointed the national conference preparatory committee and furthermore: mandated the Electoral Committee, chaired by comrade Kgalema Motlanthe, to develop rules for contesting ANC leadership positions in line with rule 14 of the ANC Constitution, so that we start now to safeguard elections of our structures from capture by money, criminals or factions; to ensure these contests happen in a disciplined and democratic manner.
“Resolve to support and monitor regional, provincial conferences and league conferences due this year, so that they are in line with the renewal, unity, the people-first agenda, and minimise conflict, division and anti-renewal practices in the run up to the (elective) conferences in all structures and leagues,” the ANC said in a statement.
The party also said it wants to instil discipline.
“In order to improve ANC discipline around political positions, contestation and contradictions between leaders and structures, the NEC resolved that all leadership collectives must act swiftly on ill-discipline, criminality and corruption in our movement, without fear or favour, and strengthen and revamp the ANC disciplinary structures at all levels accordingly,” said the ANC.
Political Bureau