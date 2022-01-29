ANC lays down the law ahead of elective conference

Cape Town - The ANC has asked its Electoral Committee, chaired by former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe, to put in place rules of engagement ahead of the elective conference in December. The party said on Saturday this is to prevent the use of money, manipulation of structures by factions and criminals.

The ANC has been rocked by a number of allegations of manipulation of branches and other structures by factions in its past conferences. But the National Executive Committee took a decision that this would have to be stopped and allow for candidates to contest in a fair environment. “The ANC adopted the roadmap and timelines towards the 55th national conference, appointed the national conference preparatory committee and furthermore: mandated the Electoral Committee, chaired by comrade Kgalema Motlanthe, to develop rules for contesting ANC leadership positions in line with rule 14 of the ANC Constitution, so that we start now to safeguard elections of our structures from capture by money, criminals or factions; to ensure these contests happen in a disciplined and democratic manner.

