African National Congress supporters sing outside the home of the late Winnie Mandela in Soweto. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Johannesburg - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule has outlined the party’s 10-day plan in honour of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Magashule thanked South Africans and the world for the support shown to the Madikizela-Mandela family.

The Struggle icon died passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital on Monday following a long illness.

Magashule said South Africa remains united as it mourns the death of the 81-year-old.

“As South Africans we are united in conveying a shared loss to the family ... As the ANC we have been heartened by the cross section of South Africans from different walks of life who have reached out to the family and conveyed messages of hope and goodwill.

"Today marks the second day since the demise of our beloved Mother of the Nation Cde Winnie Mandela. This tragedy has gripped the nation with shock and sadness. This has led to the outpouring of messages of condolences and support to the family and expressing a sense of loss,” said Magashule.

Magashule said this proved the impact that Madikizela-Mandela had had worldwide.

“It has been evident that uMama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in her lifetime has touched many lives in our country and beyond. As we ponder what lies ahead of us in her physical absence we are convinced that hers was a life of commitment, servitude and selflessness,” he said.

Magashule said the party, over the next 10 days of mourning and beyond, would continue to celebrate and honour Madikizela-Mandela’s lasting legacy. The party has different planned activities. Let’s take a look:

Day 1 (4th April) ANC Deputy President and other party leaders visited the Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto. An ANC Parliamentary Caucus also visited the home of the late icon.

Day 2: The entire ANC NEC will visit the family in Soweto. There will be an opening of the Condolence Book for members of the public to write their messages of support. There will also be a Solomon Mahlangu Bursary Gala Dinner at Vista Mamelodi Campus.

Day 3: Solomon Mahlangu Day which will see visits to the Gallows to lay wreaths at the graveyard and lunch at the Mahlangu House. All Black Night for Mama Winnie celebrating the life and legacy of an incon to be held at Newton factory (Baseline).

Day 4: Winnie Mandela Day of Service will be held where ANC volunteers will do work at an identified hotspice in Soweto.

Day 5: On Sunday ANC leaders will attend church services across the country.

Day 6; Unveiling of Tribute Wall outside Luthuli House. There will be two main ANC memorial services held at the Standard Bank Arena in Johannesburg and Bizana.

Day 7: On Tuesday, there will different Chris Hani memorial activities

Day 8: A government-led official memorial service will be held at Regina Mundi Church in Soweto.

Day 9: The University of Pretoria will host a memorial service. The ANC Women’s League will lead a mass prayer and the ANC will have a night vigil at Orlando Rugby Stadium.

Day 10: Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest in Fourways. A memorial service will be held at Orlando Stadium.

@SthembisoMedia

The Star