File picture: Phill Magakoe

Durban - A senior leader of the ANC in KZN has taken a swipe at children of Struggle stalwarts who claim that they have been "neglected", despite the role their fathers played in liberating the country. In a blunt speech made on Sunday in Camperdown (Mkhambathini) where the party hosted an Oliver Tambo memorial lecture, coordinator of the Moses Mabhida region Mandla Zondi said members of the party must stop thinking that the party owes them something. He said it is members who join the party, not the other way round.

At first, he indirectly spoke about members who resist when they are asked to vacate their positions as if the party owes them something, hence they could not be recalled. He then later spoke about the children of the stalwarts.

Zondi who claimed that he is a direct descendant of Inkosi Bhambatha Zondi accused the party members of harbouring entitlement as if the party owes them something. Inkosi Bhambatha Zondi was the ruler of the Zondi clan in the KZN Midlands who launched one of the major resistance actions against colonialists when he led the revolt against poll tax imposed on his subjects.

Zondi said that he was shocked to see in the news that some children of the stalwarts say they feel aggrieved that they were neglected.